Man sentenced for multiple bomb threats at Langley Air Force Base

Prosecutors said D'Carlo Deluca has a history of making threats, including previous threats to blow up Trump Tower and the White House.

HAMPTON, Va. — A judge has sentenced a New York man to two-and-a-half years in prison for threatening to bomb Langley Air Force Base last year.

According to court documents, 51-year-old D'Carlo Nimis Deluca called the New York Police Department in February 2021. He threatened to "blow up" the Air Force base in Hampton before calling the base directly to say there was a bomb on site.

The Air Force cleared the base and deemed it safe. Deluca called back again a few hours later, making another threat. Portions of the base again had to be cleared and deemed safe.

Records show that Deluca has a history of making similar threats. At the time he threatened Langley, he was already under federal court supervision from the Southern District of New York for a prior federal conviction for making threats to blow up Trump Tower and the White House.