LARGO, Fla. – The 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert died after getting hit in the head by his mother, a Pinellas County arrest affidavit revealed.

The report states Jordan Belliveau's mother admitted to hitting him in the head. It caused Belliveau to hit his head against a wall and have seizures.

He later died from his injuries.

Charisse Stinson also admitted to taking Belliveau to the woods and leaving him there, the report said. She also said Belliveau had an "unexplained, serious injury to his right leg," according to the report.

Stinson, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Largo police arrested Stinson around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday shortly after investigators found Belliveau's body in the woods near Lake Avenue Northeast and McMullen Road.

Stinson is expected to make her first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pinellas County Courthouse in Clearwater.

The Largo Police Department is expected to release more information Wednesday.

Remembering Jordan Belliveau

There are two upcoming events to remember Belliveau and to honor his life:

1. On Wednesday, Belliveau's uncle will host a thank-you get together for the community and their efforts to help find Jordan at 5 p.m. at Highland Rec, 400 Highland Ave. NE, in Largo.

2. On Saturday, a prayer vigil is planned for 5 p.m. where he was found near Lake Avenue and McMullen Road.

