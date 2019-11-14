NORFOLK, Va. — The last person in a 10-person team that went on a violent grocery store robbery spree in Hampton Roads was sentenced.

Brennan K. Smith served as a lookout at one of the robberies in the spree. He will serve 10 years and 10 months in prison for his role.

According to court documents, Smith entered a Virginia Beach Harris Teeter. He told two gunmen waiting outside who the manager of the store was and gave them the go-ahead to enter the store and rob it.

During that robbery, one of the gunmen shot the manager when he didn't immediately open the safe.

In addition to serving as a lookout, Smith bought guns for members of the team including those who couldn't legally buy guns themselves.

The 10-person crew worked in at least six-man teams at the robberies. The teams included inside and outside lookouts, getaway drivers, and multiple gunmen. They used police scanners to track police activity and earpieces to talk to each other.

RELATED: Final suspect convicted in 2018 grocery store robbery spree, shooting

RELATED: Five plead guilty to violent grocery store robberies in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to role in grocery store robbery spree

The gunmen were able to get in and out of each store in minutes.

Most of the people involved were a group of friends that went to Tallwood High School and lived in the College Park neighborhood.

Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy, robbery and aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a robbery.

Everyone involved in the spree has received a combined 130 years in prison for their roles.