Court documents: suspect in Laura Miles' death investigation faces charges for other incidents

Raheem Cherry, 19, lives in the same apartment complex where Miles stayed. Court documents show he's also facing charges for eluding police officers and auto theft.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 19-year-old man accused of killing Laura Miles in Chesapeake will stay in jail without bond.

Laura Miles’ son told 13News Now he's relieved to know Chesapeake Police arrested Cherry. He said he and his family feel it's a weight lifted off their shoulders.

Miles' son wanted her to be remembered as a loving and caring person.

The 61-year-old woman lived in New York, but would often travel to Hampton Roads for work and would stay for several weeks at a time.

On Saturday, investigators arrested Cherry. He lives in the same apartment complex where Miles stayed.

Cherry faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery, abduction, and concealment of a dead body after an investigation into Miles's death. The court continued Cherry’s arraignment on Monday.

Court paperwork indicates Cherry is also facing charges for auto theft and eluding a police officer in Southampton County. According to online case information, that incident happened in January.

Documents also showed the 19-year-old had two counts of failure to appear in court from Henrico County.