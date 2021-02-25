Lawmakers: latest parole board documents for man convicted of killing officer raise questions

A report about the Vincent Martin parole case contained more critical conclusions and allegations about errors made in the case than a version made public last year.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are demanding answers from Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and the state’s government watchdog agency following a news report that raised additional questions about the state parole board’s handling of the case of a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer.

Richmond TV station WTVR reports it has obtained a previously unreleased version of an investigative report into the parole case of Vincent Martin.

The Associated Press later obtained the report, which contained more critical conclusions and allegations about errors made in the case than a version made public last year.