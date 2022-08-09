Virginia woman arrested on murder charges in her father's death

Alicia R. Carroll, 28, is being held without bond.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with her father's murder after he was found shot to death in a home near Leesburg on Wednesday.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting inside the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man, Jeffrey Carroll, dead.

Deputies took his daughter, Alicia Carroll, into custody.

According to court documents, Carroll had gotten into an argument with family before she went and grabbed an assault rifle and handgun from her parents' house and allegedly shot her dad. Carroll's mother, Cynthia, allegedly witnessed her daughter shoot her husband. Cynthia ran to another room in the house and heard more shots.

"He was a really good man," said one neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. "He was funny, he was kind, he was sweet. And his wife -- they're really good people."

Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj is urging her community to keep firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

"Lock them up," Biberaj said. "Protect yourself. Protect your family. Just don't make them accessible to anyone."