Man arrested in deadly Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City arrested a man in connection to a murder earlier this week.
The incident happened Monday in a Big Lots parking lot in the 600 block of South Hughes Boulevard.
At the scene, officers found Kevin Robert Chambers, 61, with a gunshot wound. Chambers died from his injuries.
Police arrested Lesselle Cornelius Spencer on S. Hughes Boulevard on Friday.
Police obtained a warrant for Spencer for the murder of Chambers.
Spencer is currently held in Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Dept. at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.