Man arrested in deadly Elizabeth City shooting

The shooting happened Monday in a Big Lots parking lot in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City arrested a man in connection to a murder earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday in a Big Lots parking lot in the 600 block of South Hughes Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found Kevin Robert Chambers, 61, with a gunshot wound. Chambers died from his injuries.

Police arrested Lesselle Cornelius Spencer on S. Hughes Boulevard on Friday.

Police obtained a warrant for Spencer for the murder of Chambers.

Spencer is currently held in Albemarle District Jail without bond.