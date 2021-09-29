Officers catch second man in one week with loaded gun at Norfolk Int'l Airport

On Tuesday, officers caught the man with a 9mm handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from May 2021.

For the second time in less than a week, security teams at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) said they stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun on a flight.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said officers caught the Chesapeake man with a 9mm handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

This incident happened on Tuesday, just three days after another Chesapeake man was caught with a loaded gun at ORF.

Farbstein said the case has been forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. The man also faces a federal financial civil penalty.

It is possible to bring guns on flights but to do that safely, there are strict rules about how to store and check them.