Virginia Beach woman arrested after loaded handgun found at Norfolk International Airport

TSA officers said they found a bright pink .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets at a security checkpoint.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

A Virginia Beach woman was arrested Monday after airport security officers at Norfolk International Airport allegedly found a loaded handgun.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said its officers found a bright pink .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets at a security checkpoint.

The Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the weapon and took the woman into custody on weapons charges. The TSA did not say who the woman is.

According to the TSA, the case has been forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution. The woman could also face a federal civil penalty.

People traveling by air can bring firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes.

For information about traveling with firearms and ammunition, visit the TSA's website.