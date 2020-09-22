Second Los Angeles deputy injured in Compton shooting released from hospital

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — The female Los Angeles deputy who was injured in an ambush shooting in Compton has been released from a hospital, the sheriff's department announced Monday night.



The 31-year-old deputy, whose name was not released, is still resting, the sheriff's department said. The 24-year-old male deputy who was also injured during the attack was released on Wednesday.



The two were shot about 7 p.m. Sept. 12 as they sat in their parked patrol SUV at the Metro A (Blue) Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Palmer Street.



"They both have a long road to recovery and LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter Monday evening.



Authorities said Monday there were no new developments in the search for the gunman and no suspect has been identified.



Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.



The shooter was described by the sheriff's department as a "male Black, 28- to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing, who was last seen heading northbound on Willowbrook Avenue in a black four-door sedan."



Contributions to the deputies' long-term recovery can be made via the ALADS C.A.R.E.S. Foundation at alads.org/Home/Cares.



Officials urged anyone with information about the gunman to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.