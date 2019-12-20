WASHINGTON — Over $50,000 of funds for a Loudoun County youth soccer league were embezzled after a former coach and his wife accessed the team's funds for personal use, police say.

40-year-old Jeffrey J. Kern and his wife, Berkeley C. Kern were involved with the Old Dominion Football Club and were able to access the club's bank accounts, Loudoun County Sheriff's office said. Police said that Berkeley was not a coach for the club but did volunteer with the organization.

An investigation into the team's funds was conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit after members from the club noticed irregularities in team finances. From 2015 to December 2018, authorities stated that the Kern's took money from the accounts for personal use multiple times.

The athletic club hosts 12 traveling soccer teams with more than 200 players and has been in the area for more than 18 years.

On Dec. 19, the duo turned themselves in to authorities, where they have been since charged and released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on bond. Jeffrey Kern was charged with five counts of embezzlement and Berkeley Kern was charged with two counts of embezzlement.

