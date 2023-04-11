Louisville shooting circumstances echo reminders of workplace mass shootings in Hampton Roads

Like Louisville, the mass shootings at the Chesapeake Walmart and the Virginia Beach Municipal Center involved coworkers opening fire on their colleagues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators are working to determine if the Louisville mass shooting is indeed a case of targeted, workplace violence.

The shooter worked at the bank in Kentucky where he shot and killed five people Monday, including himself.

The incident draws similarities to two major cases of workplace violence in Hampton Roads that have happened since 2019.

The mass shootings at the Chesapeake Walmart this past November and the Virginia Beach municipal center several years ago now both also involved coworkers opening fire on their colleagues.

And just like in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, the Louisville gunman was dead before police could ever question him.

Now, investigators are looking into motives.

In Virginia Beach, the FBI determined the city engineer who shot and killed 12 people was “motivated by perceived workplace grievances.”

That 2019 shooting was and still remains one of the deadliest workplace shootings ever in America.

And in Chesapeake, the gunman left behind a manifesto that claimed he was harassed by his colleagues.

When it comes to workplace homicides, the CDC reports 392 employees died in 2020.

Men accounted for 81% of those victims.

However, thousands of incidents each year never make the headlines.

The CDC says more than 20,000 people experienced non-deadly workplace violence in 2020.

Almost 75% of those victims were women.

In total, roughly a quarter of those victims needed a month or so away from work to focus on healing and recovery.