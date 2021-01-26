Rapper Ludacris has Mercedes-Benz stolen in Atlanta

The car was tracked by police and recovered at a Midtown parking garage.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are urging residents not to leave their cars running to warm up in the morning, to quickly go inside a store or go to the ATM.

Atlanta-based Rapper and actor Ludacris learned the lesson the hard way on Monday while he stopped at an ATM.

At around 4:40 p.m., police were flagged down by the rapper, whose real name is Christopher Bridges. He told them he heard his vehicle speed away while he was at the ATM.

He said he did not get a look at the suspect that stole the black Mercedes-Benz.

Officers were able to track the vehicle electronically, they said. The vehicle was traced to an area off Lois Place in northwest Atlanta. Investigators were able to find property belonging to Ludacris at that location, but the vehicle, they said, was not there.

Investigators continued to track the vehicle until it was located in a parking deck at 1270 Spring Street in Midtown - an apartment complex call Spectrum - that houses a Dunkin' on the ground level. They said it was unoccupied and returned to Ludacris and found at some point before 10 p.m.

Police said in the first week of January, 99 cars were stolen in Atlanta. Of those, 76 had the keys inside - or were running.

Police have not said the exact location where the vehicle was originally stolen from.