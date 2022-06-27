Virginia pregnancy center vandalized 1 day after 'rejoicing' the reversal of Roe v. Wade

The Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center says it "does not provide abortions or refer for abortions," but offers ultrasounds, counseling and post-abortion support.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Lynchburg Police are investigating the overnight vandalism of a pregnancy center on Saturday that appeared to be related to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The police department responded to calls around 10:30 a.m. at 3701 Old Forest Road for reports of property damage. When officers arrived at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center, they found the center had been spray painted with graffiti, and multiple windows had been broken out. According to police, the suspects used red spray paint to write, "If abortion ain't safe you ain't safe," in front of the entrance of the center. Other graffiti included "vote blue" and "Jone's revenge" spray painted on or near the clinic itself.

"Security camera footage shows four masked individuals committing the acts," Lynchburg Police Department said in a Facebook post.

On its website, the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center says it "does not provide abortions or refer for abortions," but offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, pregnant and life coaching classes and post-abortion help.

"Rejoicing with an overwhelmed heart of gratitude for the left affirming decisions that were made today," the company wrote in a social media post following the SCOTUS ruling Friday. "Prayers that have gone up too many times to recount and answered in my lifetime!"

"There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted in response to the vandalism. "This is not how we find common ground."

Youngkin said in his reaction to the ruling on Friday that he wants to tighten abortion laws in Virginia. He is in favor of a 15-week abortion ban.

The center took to Facebook to ask for support following the incident Saturday.

"BRPC has been vandalized greatly and we need the support of our community now more than ever."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Dubie at 434-941-9937.

The Fairfax County Fire Department is investigating a separate vandalism incident. A church in Reston was set on fire and vandalized with graffiti Sunday. Fairfax County Police said in a release Sunday, "The remarks spray painted were related to the recent Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling."