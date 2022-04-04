MacArthur Center shooting happened inside retail store: Norfolk police

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander told 13News Now he wants to take immediate and long-term action to address violence in Norfolk.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The search continues for a suspect and a person of interest in the deadly shooting at MacArthur Center Mall in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said someone shot and killed 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney and hurt two other people at MacArthur Center Saturday.

Detectives said the shooting originated inside a retail store, which stemmed from an argument over money.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said he wants to see short-term solutions, such as the mall managers immediately prohibiting weapons on the property. The mayor added that he wants police to focus their efforts on preventing violence.

"I don't think we're going to stop and frisk, but I think we should be focused and targeted in our policing and measured in our policing, as well as equitable,” Mayor Alexander said.

Mayor Alexander said he wants to start by increasing surveillance and better lighting across the city.

"I think there are things we can do with traffic, and I think there are things we can do with drugs -- things that relate to code, CUP. Increase police presence, surveillance, better lighting," Mayor Alexander said.

The mayor said he wants to create more community engagement programs in all parts of Norfolk to prevent more violence, but he needs support moving forward.

"The stakeholders in those communities must be willing to support the activities, initiatives to stop gun violence, gang violence, youth violence," Mayor Alexander said.

Adam Carr, from Hampton, said he was inside the MacArthur Center when the incident happened. He said he served in the Air Force for 15 years and never thought he’d have to worry about a shooting when trying to enjoy a Saturday night out in Downtown Norfolk with his girlfriend.

"As soon as it happened, everyone ducked,” Carr said. “I told my girlfriend, Jessie, to grab her purse and run."

Carr said he and his girlfriend ran to his car to get out of the parking garage. He said he told the parking attendant there was a shooting and they wanted to get out as soon as possible. Carr said there was a whole line of cars behind him with other people trying to get out.

Carr said Norfolk police arrived quickly to the scene Saturday, which brought him comfort if he chooses to return to Downtown Norfolk.

"They addressed everything security-wise,” Carr said. “Everything was able to go on without a hitch, so I was happy about that. I'll be back, for sure."

Family and friends gathered Monday in Calvert Square for a candlelight vigil in honor of McKinney. They described him as a good, strong man who supported his family and friends.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.