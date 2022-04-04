Friends, family honor victim of MacArthur Center shooting

Friends described 33-year-old Roosevelt McKinney as a family man who will be missed.

NORFOLK, Va. —

Friends, neighbors and family members joined together for a vigil Monday night to honor Roosevelt McKinney.

"It’s very emotional, you know. He was just a strong, young man," said Clay Marquez, a friend of McKinney's family.

The 33-year-old was shot and killed inside the MacArthur Center around 6:30 Saturday night. Two others were also injured.

Norfolk police are still searching for the suspect that pulled the trigger.

Marquez said he and McKinney grew up together, so he was shocked when he heard the news.

"He was big on family. He made sure every time he hung up the phone that he said ‘I love you,'" Marquez said.

James Washington, a member of "Guns Down," said these shootings are happening more and more in public places, and it has to stop.

"Something has got to be done about this gun violence. It’s out of hand," Washington said.

Marquez said he doesn’t believe McKinney and the shooter knew each other, despite previous reports from Norfolk police stating the two were related. NPD has since confirmed that the two people have no relation.

"He was a victim of circumstances, you know, just lost his life just for -- just at the wrong place at the wrong time. Nobody thinks they’re going to go down to the mall and lose their life," Marquez said.

He prays young people don’t see this violence all over Hampton Roads as "normal."