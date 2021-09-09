Malek Moore is charged in the murder of Gabryelle Allnütt which happened near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood and Christian Mbimba in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four days after a woman was found dead near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood, law enforcement says the man accused of killing her was found in Greensboro, more than 90 miles away and back in a town where he allegedly killed a man before.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged 29-year-old Malek Moore in the murder of Gabryelle Allnütt after the Greensboro Police Department confirmed he'd be taken into custody Thursday.

Moore, who is currently held in the Guilford County Jail, will be served with his outstanding warrants from Mecklenburg County while in custody there, police said.

Moore quickly became a wanted man after the murders of Allnütt in Charlotte and Christian Mbimba in the last few days. Mbimba, a 21-year-old man from Nashville Tenn., was killed on Friday, Sept. 3.

Greensboro police say Moore was arrested at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday without further incident. He was located on East Market Street in the city. He will be held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Allnütt was likely killed along E. 22nd Street in Charlotte, near the Norfolk-Southern railyard, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. She had evacuated from New Orleans to Charlotte.