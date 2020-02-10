Man abducts, robs couple at gunpoint in Suffolk

The couple was just returning home from dinner when a man walked up to them in their driveway, pointed a gun and demanded they take him to an ATM.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are working to track down a man who abducted and robbed a couple at gunpoint.

Officers say it happened Thursday evening in the Chatham Woods neighborhood. They say the couple was just returning home from dinner around 7 p.m. when a man walked up the driveway of their home on Kendal Way.

He pointed a gun at the couple and forced them to drive him to an ATM to withdraw some cash and then take him to other places in Portsmouth, where he left them.

The couple wasn't hurt during the incident. They immediately called 911 in Portsmouth and Suffolk police.

Portsmouth officers drove them back to Suffolk to meet with Suffolk investigators.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a skinny build. He's 5'5" and was wearing baggy clothing, a baseball cap and a dark mask covering the lower half of his face.

Authorities also say he drove a car that investigators learned was stolen during a home invasion robbery in Portsmouth, then driven to Suffolk where he encountered the couple.