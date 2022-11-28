Norfolk Police arrest man accused of 5 ABC store burglaries

The man was also charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a car, according to police.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was behind bars Monday morning after being arrested in connection with five commercial burglaries in Norfolk, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Donte Smith was seen leaving the parking lot of an ABC store on August 27 when officers were responding to an alarm call, the department said.

Police said that after a brief car chase, the car Smith was in crashed in the 5200 block of Norview Avenue, and he got out and began to run.

Smith was eventually taken into custody later that night.

After an investigation, police charged Smith with multiple felonies associated with the burglary of five ABC stores located at: 7862 Tidewater Drive, 2301 Colley Avenue, 7550 Granby Street, 159 W. Ocean View Avenue, and 1595 International Boulevard.

Police also charged Smith with grand larceny related to a stolen car and the burglary of a gas station at 3502 East Princess Anne Road on Saturday.