Man accused of burglarizing several Norfolk businesses

Roger Hess Jr., 50, was charged with burglary of five businesses since Dec. 26.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested Thursday night following a string of burglaries in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk, police said.

Roger Hess Jr., 50, was charged with burglary of five businesses since Dec. 26.

Investigators think Hess could be responsible for up to 10 burglaries, including Wendy's, Subway, Taco Bell, La Botica Hispana and Big Al’s Mufflers & Brakes.

All of those businesses are located in the Ward's Corner section of the city.

Hess was arrested after police responded to a burglary alarm at Big Al’s, located at 287 East Little Creek Road, around 7:15 p.m. Thursday night.

At the store, officers saw Hess crawling out of the business, according to the police department. After briefly chasing him, Hess was taken into custody. He's being held at the Norfolk City Jail.