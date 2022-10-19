Man accused of trying to disarm Virginia Beach police officer acquitted for reason of insanity

William Deloatche, 28, was committed for a 45-day evaluation, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of trying to disarm a Virginia Beach police officer at a hospital in May was acquitted for the reason of insanity Tuesday.

William Deloatche, 28, was committed to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for a 45-day evaluation, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney.

The struggle happened on May 19 at the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Deloatche allegedly grabbed an officer's gun and tried to disarm him, resulting in a struggle, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Several other officers tried to help and handcuff Deloatch, but the police department said he was "determined to disarm the officer."

While Deloatche wasn't successful at removing the handgun from the officer's holster, the gun went off, hitting the officer in the "lower extremities."