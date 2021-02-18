Man accused of driving through crowd of protesters at Oceanfront pleads guilty

Emanuel Wilder plead guilty disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language to another, reckless driving and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Thursday morning, a Chesapeake man who was accused of driving toward a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront pleaded guilty to several charges.

The incident happened in May, 2020. Police identified him as the alleged driver of a red truck that revved its engine before driving at a group of people marching for racial justice on Atlantic Avenue.

After he was arrested, police said he was an hour late to a first court date, and missed a second summons related to the incident. He was later arrested in Florida.

On Feb. 18, Emanuel Wilder plead guilty to charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language to another, reckless driving and two counts of failure to appear for court.