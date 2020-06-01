NORFOLK, Virginia — Police arrested a man who's accused of abducting a woman at knifepoint, then robbing her over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, a woman who was walking in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Llewellyn Avenue at 7 a.m. said she was approached by a man asking for money.

The man pulled out a knife and demanded that she drive him to an ATM to withdraw money. She drove him to the Navy Federal Credit Union on Tidewater Drive where she was able to notify a customer to call the police.

When officers arrived at the credit union and saw the suspect, a short foot chase started and they were able to apprehend him.

Andre L. Lewis Sr., 53, was arrested and charged with robbery, abduction, attempted carjacking and larceny from a person.

He's currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with any more information on this crime is asked to call the Crime Line.

