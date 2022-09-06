x
Crime

Man accused of Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges

In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. Now, he will face nine new charges.
Credit: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
Cola Beale IV

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges.

In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March.

In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Czavier Hill, and father figure, 73-year-old Clifton Baxter.

In Norfolk, Beale is accused of killing his cousin, Downing McLean.

According to a spokesperson for the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, a grand jury in Beale's case added nine new charges Tuesday:

  • Two counts of aggravated murder (more than one person in a 3-year period)
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon
  • Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (subsequent offense)
  • Torture/mutilate dog or cat causing death
  • Abduction
  • Arson of personal property >=$1000 – malicious or with intent to defraud 

