YORK COUNTY, Va., (WVEC) -- Investigators charged 57-year-old Alexander Costen with second-degree murder in the death of his stepfather.

John Kistler, 83, was dead when York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies arrived at his home around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Kistler lived in the house with Costen. The home is located in the in the 100 block of Chowan Turn in the Running Man subdivision.

Costen was in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail Saturday with no bond set.

The cause of death is still pending the report from the medical examiner.

