JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man was extradited from Missouri to Virginia after being arrested for sending sexually explicit texts to a 13-year-old girl in James City County.

Thomas Collura, 57, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, production of child pron and use of electronic means to solicit child porn.

Police were aware of Collura's activity after parents reported that they believed their daughter and an adult were sending each other sexually explicit messages online. Investigators would later learn that Collura had been communicating with the girl via text and other online forums.

He was arrested by the Barry County Sheriff's Office in Missouri in December 2019 and was extradited to Virginia last week.

He's currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. This case is still under investigation.

