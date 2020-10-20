Man accused of sexually abusing children in James City County

63-year-old Michael J. Trevelino is accused of assaulting two children over the course of several years, police said.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Florida man has been extradited to James City County, where he is accused of sexually abusing two children years earlier.

Police began investigating 63-year-old Michael J. Trevelino after receiving a complaint from a woman who believed he may have inappropriately touched her children. The children were 16 and 14 years old at the time of the report, but the alleged incidents happened several years earlier.

Police say Trevelino is charged with aggravated sexual battery for incidents that happened with the 14-year-old between June 1 and September 3, 2012.

Trevelino is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of object sexual penetration in connection with incidents that occurred with the 16-year-old between April 23, 2013, and April 22, 2015. All of the alleged incidents happened in James City County.