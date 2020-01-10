Man accused of shooting 12-year-old boy in Norfolk arrested

Cevan Pierce was arrested after being on the run for more than a week. Police say he shot a 12-year-old boy on E. Princess Anne Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for his alleged role in a shooting that hurt a young boy in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

When they got there, they found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. Police say his injuries weren't serious. Medics rushed the boy to CHKD to be treated.

The day after the shooting, police said they were searching for 21-year-old Cevan Pierce.

He had been on the run for more than a week before being taken into custody on Oct. 1.

Pierce was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.