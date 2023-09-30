Man accused of stealing liquor, thousands in cash sentenced to prison

Daekwon Hargraves pleaded guilty to to three counts of statutory burglary, two counts of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 26-year-old man accused of a series of burglaries in the Ward's Corner area of Norfolk in March was sentenced to two years in prison, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

In August, Daekwon Hargraves pleaded guilty to to three counts of statutory burglary, two counts of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny.

Three restaurants in the Ward's Corner area were broken into over the span of five days in late March.

Surveillance video captured around 2 a.m. on March 25 shows Hargraves using a screwdriver to break into the Mexican restaurant, Guads @ Granby, and stealing two bottles of liquor and hundreds of dollars in cash, officials said.

Three days later, prosecutors claim Hargraves stole nearly $1,500 from a safe from a Wendy's restaurant after allegedly forcing his way in.

Hargraves was also seen on surveillance video from La Botica Hispana scoping out the restaurant out prior to the break-in that occurred on March 30 when officials say Hargraves stole an iPhone and around $200 in cash.

When Graves was initially arrested on April 4, he denied any involvement in the burglaries. Using surveillance footage, investigators were able to positively identify Hargraves as the suspect and secure a second warrant against him in May.