Man accused of trying to abduct woman near EVMS campus in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested and charged after police say he attempted to abduct a woman near Eastern Virginia Medical School last week.

Police were sent to the 700 block of West Olney Road around 9 p.m. on March 17 for an abduction call.

They arrived at that scene where a woman told them a man grabbed her and attempted to take her to an unknown location.

The woman was able to flag down a security guard and escaped safely. She wasn't hurt. The man ran off when he saw the guard.

After some investigation, authorities arrested 25-year-old Pierre S. Stone who was arrested and charged with abduction and simple assault.