Man accused of shooting at Chesapeake police officer, driving away in police car speaks out behind bars

Isaac Sampson said he was fighting with his girlfriend Tuesday night when he believes someone called Chesapeake police. That's when he said it "got carried away."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said it received a call of an armed man along Farmer Lane, near Campostella Road, making a threat Tuesday night.

Investigators said an officer arrived and saw some men standing near a car in the parking lot at Border Road and Campostella Road. According to the police department, the officer who was familiar with the person involved recognized him as Isaac Sampson.

The police department said when the officer asked Sampson questions, Sampson refused to answer, so the officer tried placing Sampson under arrest. That's when Sampson started to resist.

After multiple warnings, as the officer pulled a stun gun, Sampson pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots at the officer. Police said the officer then used the stun gun.

Sampson spoke to 13News Now behind a glass window at the Chesapeake Correctional Center. He said he felt confused when the officer first confronted him and tried arresting him.

"I was told by the officers that he just wanted to talk and that I wasn't in trouble," said Sampson. "I went to walk away and that's when he grabbed me. From that point, things got carried away.

The police department said after the officer used the stun gun, Sampson jumped into the police car and drove away. Police chased Sampson for about two blocks until he crashed the car.

We asked Sampson if he did, indeed, drive away in the police car after getting stunned, to which he admitted, "yes."

We asked him why and he said, "Because I was afraid for my life. I didn't know what was going on. All I knew was to run and take flight."

Sampson said he didn't intend for the situation to escalate as it did.

"I didn't know what was going on. All I know was I was getting Tased and in the process of me handling my gun, it went off," said Sampson. "I didn't intentionally discharge the gun at them because I was trying to get away. I'm somewhat remorseful."

Sampson had what appeared to be gashes along his right arm and his chest. He showed 13News Now his injuries and said it was from when the officer used the stun gun on him. He also said he broke his left index finger in the incident.

Sampson claims he didn't receive enough medical attention when held at the correctional center. He said he worries about being in jail, since his father recently passed away, and he has to take care of his mother at home.

Sampson is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on several charges Thursday morning.