Man accused of shooting gun in someone's backyard in Virginia Beach

No one was hurt and no property was damaged, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. ShotSpotter technology detected the alleged gunfire.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Williamsburg man was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun in someone's backyard in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Davvon Matthews, 30, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon (second offense) and discharging a firearm in public.

The shooting happened in the area of the 6000 block of Margate Avenue, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators think Matthews fired several rounds near the location of the ShotSpotter alert. No one was hurt and no property was damaged, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Virginia Beach detectives at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.