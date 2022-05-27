Norfolk police arrest man suspected of hitting deputy with vehicle, driving away

Thomas Madison, 47, is facing several charges, including hit and run, driving under the influence and assault on a law enforcement officer.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a Norfolk sheriff's deputy with a car and fleeing from police officers late Thursday night, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Thomas Madison, 47, is facing several charges: hit and run, driving under the influence, assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, disregarding police command to stop and petit larceny.

The incident started shortly after 10 p.m. when police officers near the Walmart at 7530 Tidewater Drive were told that someone hit an off-duty Norfolk deputy with a vehicle. The deputy had been trying to arrest Madison for larceny.

When the officers showed up, they spotted Madison in his vehicle and tried to pull him over, but said he didn't stop.

Officers chased the vehicle to the 700 block of Ballentine Boulevard, where Madison allegedly sideswiped a patrol vehicle and ran into another person's vehicle.

He eventually crashed near the entrance ramp to Interstate 264 and was taken into custody.