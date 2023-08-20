Man and dog killed in apparent hit-and-run in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man and a dog were found dead on a street in Chesapeake Sunday morning after they were apparently struck by a vehicle.
According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., their officers were sent to investigate a report of an injured person lying in the street on Canal Drive near Gilmerton Road. When they got to that location, they found a man and a dog that were both dead.
The vehicle that had struck them was not at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, or they can submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.