Man and dog killed in apparent hit-and-run in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man and a dog were found dead on a street in Chesapeake Sunday morning after they were apparently struck by a vehicle.

According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., their officers were sent to investigate a report of an injured person lying in the street on Canal Drive near Gilmerton Road. When they got to that location, they found a man and a dog that were both dead.

The vehicle that had struck them was not at the scene.