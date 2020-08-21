Man armed with knife robs Newport News Boost Mobile

Police are looking for a man who walked into a Boost Mobile in Newport News, pointed a knife at one of the employees and demanded cash.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are working to track down a man who robbed a Boost Mobile business in Newport News.

Officers learned about the robbery at the cell phone store in the 14300 block of Warwick Boulevard on Thursday morning.

They were called to the store around 11 a.m. and when they got there, they spoke with someone who said a man walked into the store, took out a knife and demanded money.

He took off from the scene with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured and police are still investigating.