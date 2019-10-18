FRANKLIN, Va. — Police have released a K-9 to search for a man who stole a woman's purse at knifepoint in Franklin.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Armory Drive near the Army National Guard base just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

The victim stated she was approached by a black male who took out a knife, snatched her purse and ran off toward Second Ave.

A police K-9 is currently tracking the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The woman described the suspect as a black male, weighing about 160 pounds, with no facial hair. He was wearing a white hoodie with a red undershirt and dark blue jeans at the time of the robbery and also had on white glasses or white goggles.

No other information has been released at this time, but anyone who might know anything about the suspect or this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575.