Man arrested on abduction, second-degree murder charges in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested and now faces multiple charges from two separate incidents in Suffolk, city officials said.
Dispatchers got a call from a person who had seen a woman being assaulted by a man in a car near Pitchkettle Road on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the city.
When police showed up at the reported scene, they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car didn't stop.
A pursuit then began, and a woman threw herself out of the moving car.
Soon after, the driver left the car and tried to run away, but he was caught.
He's been identified as Preston Davis IV, 29 of Suffolk.
Davis IV was also wanted by detectives for the murder of a man, who was identified by investigators as Caleb Pittman, on S. Saratoga Street on Sept. 4.
Now, he faces the following charges in relation to the assault on Sept. 7 and the death of Pittman on Sept. 4:
- Abduction
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon
- Felony of Eluding Police
- Numerous traffic offenses
- Second Degree Murder
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Shooting with the intent to maim, injure or kill
Davis IV is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.