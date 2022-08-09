Man arrested on abduction, second-degree murder charges in Suffolk, police say

What began as a report of an assault ended with a man facing multiple charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested and now faces multiple charges from two separate incidents in Suffolk, city officials said.

Dispatchers got a call from a person who had seen a woman being assaulted by a man in a car near Pitchkettle Road on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the city.

When police showed up at the reported scene, they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car didn't stop.

A pursuit then began, and a woman threw herself out of the moving car.

Soon after, the driver left the car and tried to run away, but he was caught.

He's been identified as Preston Davis IV, 29 of Suffolk.

Now, he faces the following charges in relation to the assault on Sept. 7 and the death of Pittman on Sept. 4:

Abduction

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon

Felony of Eluding Police

Numerous traffic offenses

Second Degree Murder

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Shooting with the intent to maim, injure or kill