Man arrested after 1 shot, vehicle struck by gunfire in Norfolk

The suspect attempted to flee from police, prompting a chase that ultimately ended with his arrest.
NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of shooting and injuring another man in Norfolk early Sunday morning is now behind bars.

At around 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police in the area of the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road heard gunfire.

Responding officers said they found a man who had been grazed by a bullet. The gunshot victim was treated at the scene and is expected to survive, authorities said.

A car that had been passing through the area was also struck in the shooting. That driver was not hurt, however.

Officers attempted to pull a vehicle over near the scene but said the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Jarrett Johnson, continued driving, prompting a car chase. The pursuit ended near the 1300 block of North Military Highway where officers arrested Johnson.

Johnson is booked into the Norfolk City Jail on malicious wounding, use of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and eluding police charges. He is being held without bond.

