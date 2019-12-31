NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man was arrested and charged after he threatened to set a Wawa store on fire.

Officers were called to the convenience store in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd. to respond to a disorderly incident.

When they arrived, they were told by bystanders there was a man who said he was going to set the store on fire.

Officers found the man, 46-year-old George Nuttall, on Groome Road. Nuttall said someone cut him off on the interstate and he followed the driver to Wawa.

Officers did a bit more investigating and ended up arresting and charging Nuttall with threats to bomb/burn.

No other details have been released at this time.

