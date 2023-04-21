Man arrested after attempting to abduct woman in York County

Police were able to identify the suspect and retrace his steps, leading to his home, where he was arrested and then taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York County man was arrested Thursday night after attempting to abduct a woman, police say.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, deputies were made aware of an abduction attempt around 6 p.m. at the Tabb Walmart, which is located at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway.

The woman who experienced the attempt described the suspect to police as a man in his late teens or early 20s, thin with short hair and wearing a black face covering, red shirt and jeans.

He's been identified as Ahmad Matthew Bowden, 19. He's been charged with Abduction, Attempted Robbery and Wearing a Mask in Public.