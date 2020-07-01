NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department arrested and charged a 55-year-old man after a string of vandalism in Ghent.
On December 30, 2019, a man broke out the windows of 10 businesses and 1 vehicle in the area of 21st Street. Surveillance footage captured the man as he tried to break a window at a local business.
After investigating, Norfolk police arrested Randy Tyner of Norfolk and charged him with 3 counts of felony vandalism and 8 counts of misdemeanor vandalism.
Tyner is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Detectives are still asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
