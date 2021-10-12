Man arrested, charged with deadly Accomack arson

The case goes back to Dec. 4, when the fire department was called to the 6000 block of Lankford Highway for reports of a building on fire.

ACCOMACK, Va. — Days after New Church Fire & Rescue teams found a man's body in a burning Accomack home, the Virginia State Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder and arson.

The case goes back to Dec. 4, when the fire department was called to the 6000 block of Lankford Highway around 9:30 p.m.

When they got there, they found Edward Bruce Mears Jr., 62, dead inside a burning building.

Investigators from the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, VSP and Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (in Maryland) worked together to figure out what happened there.

Early Friday morning, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the VSP announced that they'd arrested Gary Joseph Fleig Sr. and charged him in the case.

Here are the charges he's facing:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Arson of an occupied dwelling

Burglary

Concealing a stolen firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Anaya said there could be other people involved with the arson, and they're still taking tips related to the case.