Man arrested, charged for shooting at crowd on Granby Street

Nobody was hurt in the shooting on Aug. 12. Police suspect Tajh Marbley, 23, of shooting towards people and damaging buildings.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from July 27, 2021.

Norfolk Police have charged a man with shooting a gun towards a crowd in the NEON District last week.

The crime happened on Aug. 12, a few minutes before 2 a.m.

A spokesperson for the police department said security guards were breaking up a crowd in the 800 block of Granby Street when somebody started shooting in their direction.

Police think Tajh Marbley, of Virginia Beach, pulled the trigger and then fled the scene.

The gunshots didn't hurt anyone, but they did do some damage to buildings.