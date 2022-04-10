Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Sea Cove Court on December 8. That's right off of Norfolk Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on October 4, 2022.

A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach.

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8.

Officers responded to the scene, which was on the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.

That's right off of Norfolk Avenue.

There, they found a woman and a man who had been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, their names and conditions haven't been released.

As a result, officers arrested 22-year-old William Wallace and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.