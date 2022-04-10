x
Crime

Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Sea Cove Court on December 8. That's right off of Norfolk Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on October 4, 2022.

A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. 

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. 

Officers responded to the scene, which was on the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.

That's right off of Norfolk Avenue. 

There, they found a woman and a man who had been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

At this time, their names and conditions haven't been released. 

As a result, officers arrested 22-year-old William Wallace and charged him with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

