x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Man arrested, charged with hit and run in Dare County

Dallas Colby Twyne, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and hit and run after an accident in Wanchese, NC.
Credit: Dare County Sheriff's Office
Dallas Colby Twyne of Manteo, NC

The Dare County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Manteo man after an early morning hit-and-run accident Wednesday.

A release from the office said the call came in around 1:38 a.m. on July 22.

When investigators got to the scene in the 600 block of Old Wharf Road, they identified Dallas Colby Twyne as a suspect in the case.

Twyne was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident. 

Twyne was released on a $12,000 bond.

RELATED: Duck Town Manager arrested on assault charges, put on administrative leave

RELATED: Man arrested for boat burglary in Outer Banks

RELATED: Two Outer Banks restaurants temporarily close after employees test positive for COVID-19