Man arrested, charged with hit and run in Dare County

Dallas Colby Twyne, 28, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and hit and run after an accident in Wanchese, NC.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Manteo man after an early morning hit-and-run accident Wednesday.

A release from the office said the call came in around 1:38 a.m. on July 22.

When investigators got to the scene in the 600 block of Old Wharf Road, they identified Dallas Colby Twyne as a suspect in the case.

Twyne was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident.