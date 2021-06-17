Man charged with murder in connection to stabbing in Newport News in December 2020

The stabbing happened on Impala Drive, off J. Clyde Morris Boulevard a few days after Christmas. The victim died at the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said Thursday that a man is facing a murder charge related to a stabbing that took place in December 2020.

Officers arrested James Gordon Jr., 43, of Richmond for the killing of Marcus Griffin, 39.

Investigators said Gordon stabbed Griffin in the 100 block of Impala Dr. around 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 27.

When officers got to the location, they found Griffin stabbed a number of times.

Medics took Griffin to the hospital where he died.

Police arrested Gordon on Wednesday and took him to Newport News City Jail. U.S. Marshals played a part in arresting Gordon.

Gordon faces the following charges: