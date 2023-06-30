Man arrested after Chesapeake police recover drugs, firearm from hookah lounge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested in Chesapeake Thursday after police searched a hookah lounge business and found drugs and a gun inside.
The Chesapeake Police Department got a search warrant for Smoke N' Room at 2409 Bainbridge Boulevard following a several-month investigation into suspected illegal marijuana distribution from the business.
Police said they recovered a large quantity of marijuana, Schedule I and II narcotics, a firearm, and money during the search.
Robert Shontae Davis, 36, was charged with several felony charges related to selling and possessing marijuana and selling drugs while possessing a firearm.
Anyone with information about what happened that could help investigators is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.