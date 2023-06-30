Man arrested after Chesapeake police recover drugs, firearm from hookah lounge

A search warrant was obtained for Smoke N' Room due to a several-month investigation into the suspected illegal distribution of marijuana from the business.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested in Chesapeake Thursday after police searched a hookah lounge business and found drugs and a gun inside.

The Chesapeake Police Department got a search warrant for Smoke N' Room at 2409 Bainbridge Boulevard following a several-month investigation into suspected illegal marijuana distribution from the business.

Police said they recovered a large quantity of marijuana, Schedule I and II narcotics, a firearm, and money during the search.

Robert Shontae Davis, 36, was charged with several felony charges related to selling and possessing marijuana and selling drugs while possessing a firearm.