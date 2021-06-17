43-year-old man arrested in connection to Dec. 2020 stabbing

The stabbing happened in the 100 block of Impala Drive Circle a few days after Christmas. The victim died at the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and assault in the commission of a felony for a fatal stabbing that happened back in December.

The incident James Gordon Jr. was allegedly involved in happened around 12:36 a.m. on Dec. 27, in the 100 block of Impala Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 39-year-old Marcus Griffin suffering from several stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. He died there.

After investigating, officers obtained warrants for Gordon's arrest.

On Wednesday, the Richmond man was arrested and turned over the Newport News City Jail.