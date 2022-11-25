Man arrested after deadly assault in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man in Norfolk in October. The victim later died from his injuries.
Akime Porter, 37, was charged with second-degree murder, the Norfolk Police Department said.
The assault happened on the evening of Oct. 6. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., Robert Hodges, 62, was found in the 800 block of East Little Creek Road with injuries.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated, but he was pronounced dead on Oct. 9.
Porter is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3 Tips.