Man arrested for deadly Norfolk shooting that happened back in July

Kenneth Yates, 43, is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. It's not clear what linked Yates to the deadly shooting, three months later.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers just arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting back in July.

Tuesday morning, the department said Kenneth Yates, 43, is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

The case goes back to July 9, just before midnight, when someone shot 31-year-old Todd Wilson in East Ocean View.

Police rushed to 2701 E. Ocean View Ave. and found Wilson seriously hurt. He died before medics could get him to a hospital.

It's not clear what linked Yates to the crime, three months later.

He's being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, a spokesperson said Tuesday.