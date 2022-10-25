Man arrested for deadly Norfolk shooting that happened back in July

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers just arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting back in July.
Tuesday morning, the department said Kenneth Yates, 43, is facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
The case goes back to July 9, just before midnight, when someone shot 31-year-old Todd Wilson in East Ocean View.
Police rushed to 2701 E. Ocean View Ave. and found Wilson seriously hurt. He died before medics could get him to a hospital.
It's not clear what linked Yates to the crime, three months later.
He's being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you know anything about the shooting, call the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave an anonymous tip online.